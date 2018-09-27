Healthcare minister reiterates Armenia’s commitment in eliminating tuberculosis at UN meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan has delivered a speech at a high-level meeting on combating tuberculosis in New York within the framework of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Below is the transcript of the minister’s speech, as provided by the healthcare ministry:

“Honorable Chairman;

Excellences, Ladies and Gentlemen

I would like to start by acknowledging the leadership of the President of the UN General Assembly, the UN Secretary General and the WHO Director-General for setting Tuberculosis at the forefront of global dialogue.

In Armenia the health reforms have led to dramatic decrease in TB new cases in recent years, but TB remains one of the major public health issues.

The number of TB incidence cases in our country increased during 1990sbut in 2000s the situation stabilized and in the last 10 years, Armenia managed to nearly halve the number of new TB patients and decrease the mortality by more than 3 times.

Nevertheless, the new and relapse TB case notification is still high, while the treatment success rates are low equaling 81% for drug-sensitive and less than 50% for drug-resistant TB cases.

Armenia is in the number of countries of WHO European region with high burden of DR TB. Overall, about 30% from the total number of TB patients under treatment are suffering from this form of the disease.

The national TB strategy of Armenia complies with WHO END TB strategy confirming our commitment to fight TB on national level.

The TB treatment policy was complemented in 2015 by piloting and then introducing new less toxic and more effective TB drugs. The use of better drugs, following the WHO guidance for optimal uptake and responsible use of them, was a major step forward for our country.

The TB treatment is universally accessible, provided free of charge for all patients and shortages in drug supply do not happen anymore. This is acknowledged by the WHO European Regional office as an example of best practice. Owing to the international support new models of care have been introduced, such as home treatment of patients with extra-pulmonary TB and treatment of new smear-negative drug-sensitive patients with pulmonary TB with involvement of their family members.

Armenia has introduced new financing mechanisms for hospital TB services with updated hospitalization and discharge criteria. It resulted in significant drop in hospital admissions - a reduction of nearly 60% in 10 years. They also markedly reduced the length and costs of hospitalization without affecting the rates of successful treatment.

Fast PCR diagnostic methods (Gene-experts) were introduced in all regions of the country including penitentiary system.

We are focusing our efforts on stopping the spread of drug­ resistant TB forms and eventually eliminating TB in Armenia through strengthening of the PHC and out-patient care systems.

We acknowledge the need of increased and sustainable financing of the sector, continuous capacity building of health care providers, elimination of stigma and discrimination, as well as persistent public awareness raising for effective prevention, early detection and successful treatment of the disease.

Confidently, the fight with TB, as well as HIV/AIDS and hepatitis requires new tools, more research and innovation at global level, as well as inter-sectoral collaboration and collective actions of government, civil society, international partners and of the patients themselves.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Armenia confirms its commitment for realization of joint actions in line with the Sustainable Development Agenda to end TB epidemics by 2025.

I thank you for your kind attention.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan