FMs of Armenia, Vanuatu hold meeting in NYC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with foreign minister of Vanuatu Ralph Regenvanu on September 26 in New York within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

The sides discussed a number of issues related to both bilateral and multilateral agenda, emphasizing the importance of active and effective partnership in international structures, the foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministers talked about cooperation within the La Francophonie Organization and addressed the upcoming Yerevan summit.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan