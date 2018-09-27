Armenian, Indian foreign ministers hold meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and India’s Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj held a meeting September 26 within the framework of the UN General Assembly in New York City, USA.

During the meeting the sides concurred that great potential exists in the Armenian-Indian relations, which are based on mutual respect and trust and have history of millennia, for shifting the mutually beneficial cooperation to a more practical arena and presenting more ambitious programs. In this context the FMs stressed the significant role of regular consultations between the foreign ministries and mutual high-level visits. Both sides attached importance to the activities of the Armenian-Indian intergovernmental commission in advancing the bilateral agenda.

The Armenian FM emphasized the Armenian government’s commitment to continue the process of reforms based on the mandate given by the people, aimed at strengthening justice, rule of law and human rights, combating corruption and ensuring equal opportunities in the economic sector.

Speaking about Armenia’s achievements and experience in the high-tech and innovation field, which is one of the pillars of Armenia’s development agenda, the Armenian FM said that creative education has an important share in advancing this agenda. The thanked his Indian counterpart for assisting the field’s development programs in Armenia.

Speaking about regional issues, the FMs concurred that there is no alternative for the exclusively peaceful solution of conflicts.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan