Armenian FM, Staffan de Mistura hold meeting in NYC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has held a meeting with Staffan de Mistura, United Nations Secretary General’s special envoy for the Syria crisis. The meeting took place September 26 in New York City, USA, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting the sides addressed the ongoing developments in Syria and exchanged ideas on the humanitarian situation in the country and possible steps for improving it.

FM Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia has numerously expressed serious concern over the Syrian crisis and the security of the Armenian community as a result. He stressed that Armenia is ready to continue and enhance the humanitarian mission aimed at fulfilling the pressing needs of the Syrian-Armenian community.

