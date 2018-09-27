Armenian FM meets with Malagasy counterpart in New York City

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with the foreign minister of Madagascar Maxime Eloi Dovo on September 26 within the framework of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in New York City. The Armenian FM was pleased to note that relations between Armenia and Madagascar have significantly boosted in recent years, particularly since Armenia joined the La Francophonie Organization.

The sides addressed partnership in various arenas during the meeting, especially highlighting close cooperation within the La Francophonie.

The Armenian FM noted that Armenia is interested in expanding comprehensive partnership with the African continent and is willing to take practical actions for realizing untapped potential.

The ministers exchanged ideas over developing relations, stressing the role of high-level mutual visits and contacts.

The Armenian FM also discussed the upcoming La Francophonie Yerevan summit with Maxime Eloi Dovo.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan