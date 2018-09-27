Armenian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers hold meeting in NYC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. A meeting between Armenian foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijan’s foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov took place September 26 in New York City at the mediation of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America. The Co-Chairs, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, participated in the meeting, the foreign ministry said.

The meeting initially began in an expanded format, followed by a one-on-one meeting of the FMs.

Minister Mnatsakanyan reiterated Armenia’s stance and approach on the exclusively peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh (NK) conflict.

A ‘useful’ exchange of ideas over the conflict’s settlement aimed at establishing sustainable peace in the region took place, the ministry said. The parties agreed to continue dialogue, including within the framework of an upcoming visit of the Co-Chairs to the region.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan