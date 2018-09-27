LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-09-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 september:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.29% to $2081.00, copper price down by 0.16% to $6272.00, lead price down by 0.69% to $2015.00, nickel price up by 0.15% to $12980.00, tin price stood at $18950.00, zinc price stood at $2525.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.