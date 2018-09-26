Romania’s FM satisfied with meeting with Armenian FM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Romania Teodor Meleșcanu assessed the meeting with Armenian FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan as very good, ARMENPRESS reports Meleșcanu tweeted.

“Today I had a very good meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in New York. It proved the confidence that our relations will develop in the future, considering also the long-years of tradition of cooperation and mutual understanding”, the Romanian FM wrote.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in New York as part of PM Pashinyan’s delegation to participate in the 73rd session of UN General Assembly.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan