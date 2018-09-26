1st Tumo center outside Armenia opens in Paris

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Tumo’s 1st international center, Tumo Paris, opened its doors in front of students yesterday. Half of the 1500 students of Tumo Paris will start their studies this year, while the other half will start from January 2019.

“We got to know Armenia as a country with traditions in science, technologies and education. With the help of Tumo we provide the youth of Paris with all the tools necessary for shaping the future world”, ARMENPRESS reports Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo as saying, who visited the center accompanied by Head of Tumo Development Department Bekor Papazian.

The education at Tumo is free of charge. The syllabus has been translated into French. Nearly 1/3 of the students are from families with low income.

The official opening ceremony will take place on October 15.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan