Gas supply to Armenia restored


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Gas supply to Armenia has restored starting from 18:40, September 26 which had been cut since September 24 for reconstruction works on the pipelines, ARMENPRESS reports Gazprom Armenia’s press service informed.

The supply to the consumers was not interrupted due to the domestic reserves.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan  




