PM Pashinyan meets with ContourGlobal’s Executive Director

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a working luncheon with Joseph Brandt, the Executive Director of power generation company CountourGlobal, in New York.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the interlocutors discussed the results of the activities of ContourGlobal Hydro Cascade operating in Armenia and the investment projects of CountourGlobal, the largest U.S. investor in Armenia so far.

The sides highlighted the bilateral effective cooperation and the implementation of projects planned for the near future.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan