PM Pashinyan participates in reception on behalf of U.S. President Donald Trump
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the reception on behalf of the U.S. President Donald Trump in honor of the Heads of State of the countries participating in the 73th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Prime Minister Arman Yeghoyan informed, posting a photo and a note on his Facebook page.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
