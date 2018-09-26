Armenian PM to depart to Tajikistan
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart to Tajikistan September 27-28 on a working visit.
The Armenian PM will participate in the CIS heads of government summit in Dushanbe, Pashinyan’s office said.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
