Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 September

Armenian PM to depart to Tajikistan


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will depart to Tajikistan September 27-28 on a working visit.

The Armenian PM will participate in the CIS heads of government summit in Dushanbe, Pashinyan’s office said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration