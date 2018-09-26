Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-09-18

YEREVAN, 26 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 September, USD exchange rate stood at 481.66 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 566.58 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.32 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.29 drams to 633.82 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 13.16 drams to 18612.3 drams. Silver price down by 0.39 drams to 221.29 drams. Platinum price down by 46.45 drams to 12806.7 drams.