Armenian, Russian emergency situations ministers discuss prospects of bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The 4th session of the Joint Council of Rescue Agencies of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia took place September 25 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The Armenian delegation of the ministry of emergency situations, led by Minister Hrachya Rostomyan, took part in the session.

Issues related to developing partnership between participating countries, exchange of experience and increasing security jointly were discussed. The scientific-technical session was followed by the 6th joint session of the Board of the ministries of emergency situations of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia. Armenia took part in the session as an observer.

Within the framework of the working visit to Russia, the Armenian minister also held a meeting with Russian counterpart Yevgeny Zinichev.

Zinichev thanked the Armenian delegation for participating in the session as an observer and noted that the Russian ministry of emergency situations highly values enhancement of bilateral cooperation.

“For more effective cooperation a reliable mechanism has been created, which functions 24/7, I am referring to the Russian-Armenian humanitarian response center,” the Russian minister said, expressing hope that joint efforts will contribute to the center’s development.

