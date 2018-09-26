‘We condemn both Khatyn massacre and Azerbaijani atrocities in Artsakh’, Deputy Speaker Sharmazanov says in Belarus

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Deputy Speaker of Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov has visited the Khatyn Memorial in Belarus to honor the memory of the victims of the Khatyn massacre – the 1943 killings of civilians committed by fascists in the Khatyn province. Sharmazanov was accompanied by Belarusian parliamentarians during the visit.

“The Khatyn disaster is a classic manifestation of fascism and vandalism. Both in 1915 April in Constantinople, in 1943 in Khatyn and in 2016 April in Talish [Artsakh] we were dealing with classic manifestations of fascism and vandalism. And today, by condemning the Khatyn disaster, we are condemning both the Armenian Genocide and the Azerbaijani atrocities against the peaceful population of Talish,” Sharmazanov said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan