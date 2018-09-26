16-year-old Turkish border trespasser released by Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The 16-year-old Turkish boy who was arrested by Armenian authorities for illegally crossing the Armenian-Turkish border has been released, foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told ARMENPRESS.

“We had announced this yesterday also, and I confirmed at today’s briefing that the father had arrived to take the boy,” he said.

Earlier the foreign ministry had said that the criminal case against Umur Ali Uzmen, 16, was dropped on humanitarian grounds. The foreign ministry had notified Turkey about the development through diplomatic channels. “Umut Ali Ozmen’s return to Turkey will be arranged upon receiving a respective reaction,” the ministry had said.

Specific details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan