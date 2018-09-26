Business Armenia reaches new investment agreements in Lebanon

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Lead by the CEO Mr. Armen Avak Avakian, the Business Armenia team was on an outreach mission to Lebanon on September 22-26, 2018, Business Armenia said in a press release.

Within the framework of the visit, agreements on investments have been made. This is the third outreach mission to Lebanon. Business Armenia team has transferred the previous agreements to a new level of implementation as well as made new connections. The team has met a number of Lebanese businessmen and leaders of the partner organizations.

"With every business mission, we renew the old connections. We bring the previous agreements to a practical phase of implementation and attract new investments” stated the CEO of Business Armenia Mr. Armen Avak Avakian. During the meeting with Business Armenia, the Chairman and CEO of “Chedid Capital Holding” Mr. Farid Chedid stated his plans on opening an Armenian branch of the insurance company. Chedid Capital Holding has branches in 5 different countries in the world. Within the scope of the business visit to Lebanon, the CEO of “Makytech SARL” Mr. Karo Mateos Matossian has expressed his interest in investing up to $ 250,000 in the production of plastic molding and industrial machine components in Armenia. “MAC Agrochemicals” company is considering to open a branch in Armenia. The company produces fertilizers and pesticides. A number of businessmen will visit Armenia to study the potential of starting new projects right on spot. "With the support of the official representative of Business Armenia Mr. Haroutioun Koundakjian, the Armenian Embassy in Lebanon and the Ambassador Mr. Samvel Mkrtchyan our delegation has visited several factories, met the business communities as a result of which we launched the Armenian-Lebanese new cooperation” stated the International cooperation manager of Business Armenia, Ms. Alina Yeghiazaryan.