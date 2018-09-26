China donates 200 ambulance vehicles to Armenia
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Chinese government has donated 200 ambulance vehicles to Armenia, head of the healthcare department of Yerevan City Hall Kamsar Babinyan said on Facebook.
He said that today 49 of the vehicles have already been commissioned to the Yerevan ambulance service by the healthcare ministry.
He said that the ambulances are modern-equipped vehicles.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:26 Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender quits
- 13:14 Business Armenia reaches new investment agreements in Lebanon
- 13:10 Assembly of Armenians of Europe requests EU’s support to government of Armenia
- 12:40 Armenia’s new permanent representative to CIS presents credentials to Executive Secretary Sergey Lebedev
- 12:37 World leaders congratulate Armenian president on 27th anniversary of restoration of independence
- 12:25 China donates 200 ambulance vehicles to Armenia
- 12:14 Sarkissian sends birthday greetings to Poroshenko
- 11:56 Armenia doesn’t put forward preconditions for Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting, says foreign ministry
- 11:48 Work underway to organize Pashinyan-Trump meeting
- 11:38 Eurasian Economic Union could get WTO observer status in two years, says EEC chief
- 11:32 Foreign ministry neither confirms nor denies revoking Mkhitaryan’s hypothetical diplomatic passport
- 11:15 Ucom Customers to continue benefiting from 15 AMD/MB roaming rate in Georgia and 41 More countries
- 10:44 Former police general charged with misconduct
- 10:23 Yerevan election was ‘important test for holding genuinely free and fair, competitive elections’ – PM says
- 10:10 Armenian PM reiterates no U-turns in foreign policy
- 10:03 Status and security of Artsakh is absolute priority of Armenia in negotiation process, PM Pashinyan says at 73rd UNGA
- 09:51 Armenian FM briefs OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on Azerbaijan’s periodic escalation attempts
- 09:45 President Hassan Rouhani invites Armenian PM to visit Iran
- 09:42 ‘Our foreign policy agenda does not have U-turns’ – Armenian PM’s statement at 73rd UN General Assembly
- 09:07 European Stocks - 25-09-18
- 09:04 US stocks - 25-09-18
- 09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-09-18
- 09:00 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 25-09-18
- 08:59 Oil Prices - 25-09-18
- 01:14 Nikol Pashinyan, Johannes Hahn discuss expanding EU-Armenia cooperation
- 01:06 Armenian PM, African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki discuss upcoming Yerevan OIF summit
- 00:47 PM attends UNDP-hosted discussion in NYC
- 09.25-21:38 FM Mnatsakanyan meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in New York
- 09.25-21:10 The united unit of Armenian and Russian armed forces to conduct military exercises in Armenia
- 09.25-20:53 Charges pressed against former commander of Police internal troops of Armenia
- 09.25-20:19 Armenia drops criminal case against Turkish minor trespasser on humanitarian grounds
- 09.25-20:12 PM Pashinyan meets with Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz
- 09.25-19:45 PM Pashinyan attends opening of general discussions of UN General Assembly 73th session
- 09.25-19:28 Artsakh’s President receives delegation of the French town of Alfortville
- 09.25-19:26 Declaration of Friendship resigned between Berdzor of Artsakh and Alfortville of France
21:45, 09.20.2018
Viewed 2383 times I hope our partnership that started 100 years ago will further strengthen – Trump congratulates Pashinyan
09:30, 09.21.2018
Viewed 2142 times Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of Independence
10:06, 09.20.2018
Viewed 1553 times Assad offers condolences to Putin over Il-20 downing
21:45, 09.21.2018
Viewed 1545 times Prime Minister of Canada to travel to Armenia to attend the XVII Francophonie Summit
10:00, 09.21.2018
Viewed 1476 times ‘I look forward to working with the people and government of Armenia’, US Secretary of State congratulates 27th anniversary of Armenian Independence