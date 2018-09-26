China donates 200 ambulance vehicles to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Chinese government has donated 200 ambulance vehicles to Armenia, head of the healthcare department of Yerevan City Hall Kamsar Babinyan said on Facebook.

He said that today 49 of the vehicles have already been commissioned to the Yerevan ambulance service by the healthcare ministry.

He said that the ambulances are modern-equipped vehicles.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan