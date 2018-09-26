Work underway to organize Pashinyan-Trump meeting

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Preparations works for a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump continue, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan told a news conference today.

“During Nikol Pashinyan’s USA visit there was a goal from both our side and the American side on organizing a meeting. It did not take place due to busy agendas of both sides. At this moment preparation works continue, there will still be occasions to meet with not only the leader of America, but also leaders of other countries,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan