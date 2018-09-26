Foreign ministry neither confirms nor denies revoking Mkhitaryan’s hypothetical diplomatic passport

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Foreign ministry spokesperson Tigran Balayan neither confirms nor denies media rumors claiming that the diplomatic passport of Armenian football star, Arsenal’s midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been revoked. It is further unclear if in fact Mkhitaryan had a diplomatic passport.

Speaking at a press briefing today, Balayan said that 254 diplomatic passports in total have been revoked as of today. “I cannot disclose specific names as to who exactly possessed diplomatic passports, because if I am not mistaken this [info] is protected under the personal data legislation of Armenia, but as of this moment more than 100 diplomatic passports have been returned and 254 were revoked,” he said.

Certain media reports claim that Mkhitaryan’s diplomatic passport has been revoked.

But the fact that he even had a diplomatic passport hasn’t been officially confirmed either.

