Former police general charged with misconduct

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Lt. Gen. Levon Yeranosyan, the former commander of Armenia’s police troops, also known as the Interior Troops, who also served as Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia, has been charged with misconduct, the Special Investigative Service (SIS) told ARMENPRESS.

According to the indictment, Yeranosyan allegedly illegally deployed stun grenades during the 2018 April mass demonstrations in Yerevan. The stun grenades injured more than 40 people, according to the charges. Yeranosyan is suspected in violating the rules of deploying the special measures and lacked qualification for similar orders.

Yeranosyan has been banned from leaving the country.

The SIS said that an investigation is ongoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan