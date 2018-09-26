Armenian FM briefs OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on Azerbaijan’s periodic escalation attempts

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stephane Visconti of France and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) in New York City on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting the Armenian foreign minister once again reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the exclusively peaceful solution of the Nagorno Karabakh (NK) conflict, the foreign ministry said.

FM Mnatsakanyan stressed the importance of developing an atmosphere contributing to peace, emphasizing the need to refrain from steps aimed at escalation of the situation and aggressive rhetoric.

In this context the Armenian FM drew the Co-Chairs’ attention on Azerbaijan’s periodical attempts to escalate the situation both at the border with Armenia and the line of contact with Artsakh, as a result of which two servicemen of the militaries of Armenia and Artsakh have been killed. He noted that civilians have also been targeted by Azerbaijan. The minister stressed that this kind of actions of Azerbaijan pose serious danger to the peaceful process, especially on the eve of an upcoming meeting between himself and his Azerbaijani counterpart, at the mediation of the Co-Chairs.

The sides also exchanged ideas over the upcoming foreign ministerial meeting and other steps which are included in the agenda of the Co-Chairs.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan