President Hassan Rouhani invites Armenian PM to visit Iran

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in New York City on the sidelines of the 73rd UNGA, Pashinyan’s office said.

Pashinyan and Rouhani discussed various agenda issues of the Armenian-Iranian relations. They attached importance to developing economic cooperation and noted that there is great potential to enhance it. The sides agreed that practical steps are necessary to be taken for boosting commercial ties and realizing the existing potential.

PM Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that the Armenian-Iranian relations have unique nature and that the ties must continue developing on the basis of firm friendly ties.

Iran’s president noted that a high level of trust exists between the two peoples. According to President Rouhani, the Armenian community in Iran has an important role and enjoys great respect among Iranians.

Speaking about economic partnership, President Rouhani expressed conviction that the agreement on creating a free trade zone signed with the Eurasian Economic Union will in turn enable to enhance the Armenian-Iranian economic partnership even more.

Pashinyan and Rouhani addressed issues relating to various fields such as cooperation in energy, road construction and improvement of logistic conditions.

Rouhani invited Pashinyan to visit Iran and expressed conviction that the visit will enable to more comprehensively discuss ways for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan