LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-09-18

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 september:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.56% to $2054.50, copper price down by 0.61% to $6282.00, lead price down by 0.29% to $2029.00, nickel price down by 0.92% to $12960.00, tin price stood at $18950.00, zinc price down by 0.06% to $2525.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $62500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.