Nikol Pashinyan, Johannes Hahn discuss expanding EU-Armenia cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today met with EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn at the UN headquarters in New York City, the PM’s office said.

The parties discussed a broad range of issues related to the furtherance of EU-Armenia relations, expansion of cooperation. They touched upon the steps aimed at implementing the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Nikol Pashinyan pointed out that the Armenian government has embarked upon the path of upward democratic development with a view to enforcing the rule of law, promoting human rights and building a competitive and business-friendly environment. The Premier attached importance to EU’s comprehensive support for democratic reforms in Armenia.

Touching on the Yerevan City Council elections, Nikol Pashinyan said that more than 80 percent of the votes cast had gone to My Step Alliance, which means that people have voted for snap parliamentary elections. The Premier noted that the latest elections proved free and transparent, and the defeated political forces congratulated the winning candidate which, according to Nikol Pashinyan, is unprecedented in Armenia and can set a good example of political culture. The head of the Armenian government also said that he was going to negotiate with other political forces the necessity of holding early parliamentary elections in Armenia.



Johannes Hahn noted that the European Union will continue its programs and activities aimed at promoting cooperation with Armenia as part of the programs envisaged under the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement in an effort to develop democracy, enforce the rule of law, protect human rights and reform the judiciary. Johannes Hahn stressed that Armenia can expect continued assistance on the part of the European Union in tune with the Government’s priorities.

