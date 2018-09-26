Armenian PM, African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki discuss upcoming Yerevan OIF summit

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today met with African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki at the UN headquarters, the PM’s office said.

The sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the Yerevan Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF).



Nikol Pashinyan assured that Armenia is doing its best in order to hold the Summit at the highest possible level and bid a warm welcome to the high-level delegations of OIF-member nations from the African continent. Moussa Faki expressed conviction that the Summit will help develop multifaceted relationships between Armenia and the African countries.

The parties stressed the importance of the business forum due to be held within the framework of the Summit, which may propel the expansion of business ties.