FM Mnatsakanyan meets with OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of the Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs has kicked off in New York, ARMENPRESS was informed from the twitter page of the Ministry.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in the Prime Minister’s delegation who is in New York to participate in the 73th session of the UN General Assembly.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan