Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 September

PM Pashinyan meets with Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan meets with Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz at the opening of 73th session of the UN General Assembly, ARMENPRESS reports the Facebook page of the Government of Armenia informs.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration