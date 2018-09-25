Artsakh’s President receives delegation of the French town of Alfortville

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the French town of Alfortville headed by its mayor Michel Gerchinovitz on September 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, various issues related to further developing and deepening the ties with Alfortville were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan noted with satisfaction that cooperation with Alfortville was quite efficient underlining his expectations to preserve the positive dynamics of correlation in the future noting the existence of all the necessary preconditions for that.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan