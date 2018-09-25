Declaration of Friendship resigned between Berdzor of Artsakh and Alfortville of France

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Declaration of Friendship was resigned between Berdzor town of Artsakh and Alfortville town of France on September 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Artsakh, on behalf of Berdzor, the Declaration was signed by Acting Mayor Anahit Charchyan and on behalf of Alforville - Mayor Michel Gerchinovitz. The signing ceremony took place in the town of Berdzor. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian and Member of the National Assembly of France, member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle Luc Carvounas were present at the ceremony.

The Declaration, in particular, states that basing on the utmost importance of the democratic values and freedoms enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and stressing the need to promote dialogue between peoples and to establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus, the sides reaffirm their commitment to strengthen the existing friendly relations between the two towns. The Declaration is aimed at promoting cooperation between the twin towns in the spheres of education, culture, sports, trade and local self-government and at implementing practical programs.

The Declaration of Friendship between the towns of Berdzor of the Republic of Artsakh and Alfortville of France was initially signed on November 20, 2017.

