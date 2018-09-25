Artsakh’s President receives delegation of the “Tufenkian” charitable foundation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received on September 25 the delegation of the "Tufenkian" charitable foundation that has arrived in Artsakh within the frameworks of marking the 15th anniversary of the foundation's activity in the republic.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the meeting addressed issues related to the programs being implemented and envisaged in Artsakh.

President Sahakyan rated high the activities of the "Tufenkian" foundation in Artsakh which has carried out various important programs and voiced hope that the foundation would continue its patriotic mission in our republic with the same enthusiasm.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan