Artsakh’s President attends opening of personal exhibition of Czech-Armenian artist  

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan attended a solemn opening ceremony of the personal exhibition of Czech-Armenian artist Ashot Arakelyan held at the Stepanakert City Gallery on September 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President’s Office, the President stressed the importance of holding such exhibitions in Artsakh highlighting them from the viewpoints of getting acquainted to the world culture and cementing the inter-Armenian cultural ties.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan