Innovative method of drug smuggling exposed in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The State Revenue Committee (SRC) and the Police of Armenia have revealed smuggling attempt of a large amount of drugs. An Iranian citizen tried to export drug-made sculptures to Australia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the SRC.

4 sculptures depicting a woman’s face made of drugs (methamphetamine) of a total of 13.7 kg were exposed at the customs control. The law enforcement bodies revealed that that the smuggler is an Iranian citizen who had an Armenian accomplice.

A criminal case has been initiated.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan