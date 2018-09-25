Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-09-18

YEREVAN, 25 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 September, USD exchange rate is down by 0.61 drams to 481.66 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.01 drams to 566.62 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 7.32 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 0.74 drams to 633.53 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 39.21 drams to 18625.46 drams. Silver price is down by 0.51 drams to 221.68 drams. Platinum price is down by 0.78 drams to 12853.15 drams.