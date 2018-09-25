Asian Stocks - 25-09-18
TOKYO, 25 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 25 September:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.29% to 23940.26 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.02% to 1822.44 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.58% to 2781.14 points, and HANG SENG stood at 27499.39 points.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 18:24 Artsakh’s President receives delegation of the “Tufenkian” charitable foundation
- 18:20 Armenian youth showed the power of their voice for progressing democracy – UN Gen.-Sec.
- 18:00 Artsakh’s President attends opening of personal exhibition of Czech-Armenian artist
- 17:56 Innovative method of drug smuggling exposed in Armenia
- 17:48 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-09-18
- 17:46 Asian Stocks - 25-09-18
- 17:12 Police probe deadly oxygen tank explosion in Yerevan hospital
- 17:09 Artsakh’s participation in NK conflict settlement talks is most effective option, argues PM’s chief advisor
- 17:03 Kevin (Kemal) Oksuz indicted by United States, arrest warrant remains outstanding – says Justice Department
- 16:37 Cenbank keeps refinancing rate at 6,0%
- 16:34 Armenian president holds meeting with Orange executive Stéphane Richard in Paris
- 16:29 Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender issues special report on anti-Armenian sentiment in Azerbaijan
- 15:54 Mediterranean migrant arrivals to Europe reach 80,602 in 2018; deaths reach 1,730
- 15:35 Former top police official confined to country limits on signature bond pending misconduct probe
- 14:47 Sarkissian dismisses ambassador to UAE
- 14:41 Armenia names new ambassador to Kuwait
- 14:35 President Sarkissian dismisses Armenia’s Ambassador to Kuwait
- 14:15 Hospital explosion victim ID’d as maintenance employee
- 13:55 Artsakh’s FM holds meeting with France’s Alfortville delegation
- 13:42 No foul play indicated as Yerevan hospital explosion likely caused by faulty oxygen tank
- 13:11 ‘Wives of politicians shouldn’t counsel husbands’ – PM Pashinyan’s spouse says in Mir 24 interview
- 12:51 Explosion kills 1 in Yerevan hospital
- 12:23 RETRACTION: 11:39, September 25 article
- 11:20 Joining EEU is in our interests, Deputy Speaker Sharmazanov says in Belarus
- 11:06 ‘Armenia’s new government should place human rights at the centre of its policies’, says Dunja Mijatović after country visit
- 10:48 Armenian, Tunisian FMs discuss wide range of bilateral and multilateral agenda issues in NYC
- 10:41 Former top police official summoned to Special Investigative Service
- 10:30 ‘Armenia reformist PM gets boost in local polls’ – International news media weigh in on Yerevan election
- 10:02 US, South Korea to ‘closely coordinate’ organizing second Trump-Kim summit
- 09:49 Trump, Macron discuss Syria, Iran and trade
- 09:43 PM Nikol Pashinyan visits Armenia! exhibition at New York Met
- 09:41 European Stocks - 24-09-18
- 09:39 US stocks - 24-09-18
- 09:38 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-09-18
- 09:37 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 24-09-18
21:45, 09.20.2018
Viewed 2314 times I hope our partnership that started 100 years ago will further strengthen – Trump congratulates Pashinyan
09:30, 09.21.2018
Viewed 2086 times Armenia celebrates 27th anniversary of Independence
17:05, 09.18.2018
Viewed 1674 times Azerbaijani billionaire charged with 2004 attempted kidnapping of pop singer Avraam Russo
10:06, 09.20.2018
Viewed 1505 times Assad offers condolences to Putin over Il-20 downing
21:45, 09.21.2018
Viewed 1495 times Prime Minister of Canada to travel to Armenia to attend the XVII Francophonie Summit