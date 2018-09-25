Asian Stocks - 25-09-18

TOKYO, 25 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 25 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.29% to 23940.26 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 1.02% to 1822.44 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.58% to 2781.14 points, and HANG SENG stood at 27499.39 points.