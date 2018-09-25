Artsakh’s participation in NK conflict settlement talks is most effective option, argues PM’s chief advisor

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. According to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s chief advisor Arsen Gasparyan, Artsakh’s participation in the negotiations for the peaceful settlement of the NK conflict is the most effective path.

“Artsakh must participate in the negotiations because a state system has already been developed there for nearly three decades, which is capable to speak on its own behalf. The opinions of all parties in any issue should be taken into consideration,” Gasparyan said during a Yerevan-Moscow-Astana-Minsk video conference at the Sputnik Armenia international multimedia center.

Gasparyan noted that in the 90s Artsakh was an individual party in these negotiations, and according to him this is was the most effective option when the sides could’ve reached any decision.

