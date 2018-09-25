Armenian president holds meeting with Orange executive Stéphane Richard in Paris

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has met with Stéphane Richard, Chief Executive and Chairman of the worldwide French mobile phone network Orange in Paris, France.

Sarkissian and Richard discussed issues relating to the business climate and investment opportunities in Armenia.

Richard said that Orange is interested in implementing new joint buinsess ideas. He also expressed interest in taking part at the upcoming business forum in Yerevan as part of the La Francophonie summit in October.

The Armenian president attached importance to the active participation of French leading enterprises at the forum.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan