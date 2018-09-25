Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender issues special report on anti-Armenian sentiment in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Artsakh has issued a special report on anti-Armenian sentiment in Azerbaijan: Organized Hate Speech and Hostility Against Armenians.

Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan told a news conference today in Artsakh that the report comprehensively presents the incidents related to Armenophobia, or Anti-Armenian Sentiment.

“This report is unique by the fact that it presents anti-Armenian sentiment examples in the legal context. This is an issue relating exclusively to human rights, we have presented legal assessments addressing the issues from the perspectives of international law, conventions and precedents. Our main goal is to present the issues of anti-Armenian sentiment to the international community,” Melikyan said.

Executive director of the Tufenkian Charitable Foundation Raffi Dudaklyan noted that the facts prove that Armenophobia is organized in Azerbaijan, it doesn’t have a one-day or one-month manifestation, it is continuous is nature.

“There are times when this issue [Armenophobia] escalates, sometimes it de-escalates, but it keeps on getting implemented in a constant way,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan