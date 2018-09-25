Sarkissian dismisses ambassador to UAE

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian had dismissed Gegham Gharibjanyan from the position of Ambassador of Armenia to the United Arab Emirates, Sarkissian’s office said.

The dismissal was made at the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Gharibjanyan was serving as ambassador to the UAE since 2012.

