Armenia names new ambassador to Kuwait

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian has appointed Sarmen Baghdasaryan as the new Armenian ambassador to Kuwait.

Baghdasaryan served as head of the Middle East Department at the Armenian foreign ministry prior to the appointment.

The appointments are made at the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Earlier today President Armen Sarkissian dismissed Manvel Badeyan from the position of Armenia’s Ambassador to Kuwait, the president’s office said.

“Based on the Prime Minister’s recommendation, in pursuance of Article 132, paragraph 1, clause 2 of the Armenian Constitution, I order the recalling of Manvel Badeyan from the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Kuwait,” the president’s order said.

Badeyan was appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Kuwait in 2016 by then-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan