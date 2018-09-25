Hospital explosion victim ID’d as maintenance employee

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The healthcare ministry confirms that the man who died in the oxygen tank explosion at a Yerevan hospital was a maintenance employee of the facility.

The injured person has been ID’d as another maintenance employee. He is currently being treated for minor wounds.

The explosion took place in the oxygen tank refilling facility of the hospital. According to preliminary information the tank which exploded did not belong to the refilling station and police are currently clarifying the circumstances. No foul play is indicated.

The blast happened at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Medical Center.

