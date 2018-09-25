Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 September

RETRACTION: 11:39, September 25 article


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The 11:39 article published by ARMENPRESS titled “Former executive director of Hayastan Fund indicted for misconduct, fraud” has been retracted.

The article contained errors due to a misunderstanding not depending on editorial actions. 

