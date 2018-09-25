Joining EEU is in our interests, Deputy Speaker Sharmazanov says in Belarus

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov and his delegation comprising MP Tigran Urikhanyan and MP Tachat Vardapetyan had a meeting September 24 with the leadership of the upper house of parliament of Belarus in Minsk.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues related to deepening and expanding the relations of the two countries which are based on mutual understanding and traditional friendship. In this context the sides addressed the activation of the interparliamentary cooperation and attached importance to the work in the format of the interparliamentary commission.

Speaking about the partnership of member states within the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Sharmazanov noted that the EEU has enabled new opportunities for developing relations and carrying out various programs.

“Joining the EEU is in the interest of our states. We must use the EEU market opportunities more effectively,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan