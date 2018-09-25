Armenian, Tunisian FMs discuss wide range of bilateral and multilateral agenda issues in NYC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the ongoing visit to New York City for the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has met with the foreign minister of Tunisia Khemaies Jhinaoui on September 24.

The ministers addressed a number of issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda.

Both emphasized willingness to take joint actions to boost political dialogue.

The FMs discussed the upcoming La Francophonie summit, due in October in Yerevan, its preparations works, expected events and its agenda.

The Armenian FM presented the priorities of Armenia’s chairmanship at La Francophonie, stressing smart development and advancing digital agenda as priorities.

Speaking about the NK conflict settlement, the Armenian FM reiterated Armenia’s commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

In this context the Armenian FM noted that the attempts of shifting the discussions over the NK conflict to other arenas are damaging the efforts of the international community for establishing stability and peace in the region.

