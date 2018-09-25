PM Nikol Pashinyan visits Armenia! exhibition at New York Met

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of a working visit to New York City, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited the “Armenia!” exhibition at the New York Met together with Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II. The PM viewed the exhibitions, encompassing the very best of Armenian arts and culture spanning from the 4th to 17th centuries.

In his remarks, the PM noted that 2018 is a symbolic year, a year when the Armenian-American cultural ties have significantly strengthened.

“This year, Armenian culture is presented in the United States of America in an unprecedented way, bringing Armenia’s cultural and civilization legacy closer to our American friends. This year marks the 400th anniversary of Armenian presence on American soil. In 1618, the first Armenian [in North America], named Martin, reached the shores of Virginia and settled in Jamestown. Since that day, the presence of our countrymen on this soil has not been disrupted, as well as their contribution in the culture of their new homeland. This year more earlier Armenian culture, customs and traditions, were displayed in Washington, in the heart of the US capital, in National Mall, within the framework of the Smithsonian Folklife Festival. It enabled us the unprecedented chance to present the Armenian culture with its unique diversity to the American society, as well as thousands of tourists who arrived from different parts of the world. Few weeks ago our two peoples together celebrated the 110th anniversary [of birth] of Pulitzer-winning novelist William Saroyan. To mark Saroyan’s legacy, which is valuable for our two peoples, the Saroyan museum was opened in the city of Fresno in Saroyan’s native California. As the culmination of this unprecedented eventful cultural year for Armenia in the United States, now I have the honor and personal privilege to witness the opening of this unique exhibition, in many ways an exclusive exhibition,” the PM said, adding that the exhibition presents the Armenian integrated culture, also as a representative of western culture and Christian civilization.

“Thanks to this remarkable initiative tens of thousands of visitors of the Metropolitan Museum will get acquainted with the historical and cultural legacy of our nation, which was first to adopt Christianity as a state religion,” the PM added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan