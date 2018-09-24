PM Pashinyan meets with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame at the UN Headquarters on September 24.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as issues referring to the organization of the summit of the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) to take place in Yerevan soon. Nikol Pashinyan and Paul Kagame expressed confidence that the summit will open a new page in the relations between Armenia and African members to the organization, and particularly Rwanda and will foster the development and deepening of cooperation.

Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the necessity to raise the level of cooperation and taking practical measures in that direction. The interlocutors expressed confidence that the Francophonie summit will be held at a high level and will strengthen relations between the member states of the organization.

PM Pashinyan also informed that an economic forum will be held in the sidelines of the summit and invited the businessmen of Rwanda to participate in that forum.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan