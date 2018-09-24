Armenian PM, President of Cyprus discuss development of relations in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan met with President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades at the UN Headquarters in New York.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the continuous development of friendly relations between Armenia and Cyprus and expressed satisfaction with the high level bilateral political cooperation. The PM highlighted the deepening of economic relations and increase of trade turnover.

Nicos Anastasiades talked about Armenia and the Armenian people with warmth and emphasized that he greatly highlights the future deepening and expansion of the friendly relations.

The Armenian PM and the President of Cyprus highlighted the necessity of holding a business forum for the expansion of trade and economic relations and the implementation of relevant steps in that direction.

The sides highlighted the role of the Armenian community in Cyprus for fostering bilateral relations and expressed confidence that the Armenian community can serve as a bridge particularly for the development of economic cooperation.

Nikol Pashinyan and Nicos Anastasiades also discussed issues related to the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the Cyprus issue and highlighted the peaceful negotiations as a settlement tool. The sides particularly highlighted the cooperation on different international platforms.

Nicos Anastasiades invited Nikol Pashinyan to Cyprus at a time convenient for him.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan