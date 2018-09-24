Senior Adviser to Armenian Prime Minister, Russian Deputy FM discuss bilateral relations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Senior Adviser to Armenian Prime Minister Arsen Gasparyan met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Grigory Karasin on September 24.

ARMENPRESS reports the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry informs that during the meeting issues related to the Armenian-Russian relations, as well as other issues of bilateral interest were discussed.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan