Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-09-18

YEREVAN, 24 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 September, USD exchange rate is down by 0.17 drams to 482.27 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 3.03 drams to 567.63 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.03 drams to 7.31 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 4.27 drams to 632.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 77.90 drams to 18586.25 drams. Silver price is up by 2.17 drams to 222.19 drams. Platinum price is up by 181.60 drams to 12853.93 drams.